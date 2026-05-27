Charlotte Mayor Lyles says she will keep serving if a successor isn't picked by June 30

Vi Lyles could remain Charlotte’s mayor past her June 30th retirement date – if City Council members can’t agree on who will replace her and finish the last 17 months of her term.

Lyles sent an e-mail to council members Wednesday afternoon, saying she would continue serving “until my successor has been appointed.”

Council members on Tuesday night approved a schedule for picking the new mayor, with applications opening on Tuesday and a pick to be made on June 22nd. But it’s possible council members will struggle to find someone who can get a majority of six votes.

One reason: There’s expected to be a handful of candidates running for mayor in 2027, and some council members are wary of giving a potential challenger an advantage of being the incumbent mayor.

Mayor Pro Tem James Mitchell has already said he wants the job. He has said he won’t run for mayor if he’s picked.