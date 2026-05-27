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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Mayor Lyles says she will keep serving if a successor isn't picked by June 30

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published May 27, 2026 at 4:59 PM EDT

Vi Lyles could remain Charlotte’s mayor past her June 30th retirement date – if City Council members can’t agree on who will replace her and finish the last 17 months of her term.

Lyles sent an e-mail to council members Wednesday afternoon, saying she would continue serving “until my successor has been appointed.”

Council members on Tuesday night approved a schedule for picking the new mayor, with applications opening on Tuesday and a pick to be made on June 22nd. But it’s possible council members will struggle to find someone who can get a majority of six votes.

One reason: There’s expected to be a handful of candidates running for mayor in 2027, and some council members are wary of giving a potential challenger an advantage of being the incumbent mayor.

Mayor Pro Tem James Mitchell has already said he wants the job. He has said he won’t run for mayor if he’s picked.
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison