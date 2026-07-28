Military World Game could get $25m in state funds, in addition to city money

The North Carolina General Assembly is considering spending $25 million to help stage the Military World Games in Charlotte next summer.

The games are an Olympic-style contest between active military members from countries around the world. The last military games was in Wuhan, China in 2019. This would be the first time the games have been held in the United States. Organizers say they expect as many as 11,000 athletes and delegates to come.

A supplemental budget bill in the state House would give the games organizers $17.5 million for overall expenses, plus $7.5 million to rent venues at UNC Charlotte.

Organizers have also asked the city of Charlotte for $23 million in cash and in-kind contributions. The City Council is expected to consider that request soon..since the games are supposed to kick off in less than a year.