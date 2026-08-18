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Federal grant to fund upgrades to North Carolina’s Piedmont passenger rail corridor

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published August 18, 2026 at 4:51 PM EDT
NC By Train at stop platform
Photograph courtesy of NCDOT
NC By Train ridership has steadily grown from 463,000 passengers in 2019 to just under 740,000 last year — the highest number in the service’s 35-year history

The Federal Railroad Administration has awarded a nearly $300 million grant to North Carolina’s Department of Transportation to help improve passenger rail service in the Piedmont.

The federal grant supports the Piedmont Corridor Safety Program. It’s focused on modernizing and improving safety and shortening travel times by rail from Raleigh to Charlotte. Greensboro and High Point are among the stops in between.

The money will fund a host of infrastructure improvements in Guilford, Durham and Wake counties. Among them are adding roughly six miles of secondary track. That’ll allow trains to pass each other more easily, creating the capacity for additional trains on the railroad. In addition, highway bridges will replace several standard railroad crossings. Rail Division Director Jason Orthner says these changes benefit passengers as well as vehicle travelers.

"The driver won't be approaching an at-grade railroad crossing where they'd have to be wary of the warning devices activating while they're proceeding through the crossing," says Orthner. "There will be no horns needed to be blown by the train because the only reason the horns blow is to warn drivers of an approaching train." 

Orthner says construction is slated to begin in the next two to three years.

NC By Train ridership has steadily grown from 463,000 passengers in 2019 to just under 740,000 last year — the highest number in the service’s 35-year history.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford