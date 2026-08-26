Former Greensboro officer charged in December shooting

A former Greensboro police officer has been charged in connection with a shooting that left one person wounded.

Hayden Hughes is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.

Hughes was among several officers who responded to a report of someone in a mental health crisis in December 2025. Police say there was probable cause to arrest the person for breaking and entering, but he refused to comply, and a struggle ensued. Hughes fired his weapon, striking the suspect.

Hughes was fired last month after a separate administrative investigation found his use of deadly force violated department policy.

Greensboro Police officials say the review also led to a policy change requiring officers to carry Tasers on their non-dominant side, separate from their firearms.

