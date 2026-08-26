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Greensboro Chamber of Commerce hosts 2026 State of Our Community

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published August 26, 2026 at 9:16 PM EDT
Koury Center ballroom
David Ford
/
WFDD
Nearly 1,000 business and civic leaders attended this year's State of Our Community hosted by the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.

Roughly 1,000 business and civic leaders attended the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce’s State of Our Community Luncheon Wednesday at the Koury Convention Center.

The focus was on research, innovation and the role local universities are playing in the Gate City’s economic growth. During a roundtable discussion, UNCG Chancellor Franklin Gilliam and N.C. A&T Chancellor James Martin shared their visions as well as the challenges that lie ahead.

Gilliam called for more intentional efforts to connect graduates with employers to keep them living and working in Greensboro. Martin cautioned against what he called intellectual property drain.

"We're one of the top six or seven systems in the country —the UNC system in terms of research that we do — but we're not even the top 20 in terms of converting that research into GDP that stays in North Carolina," he said. "It's going to Texas and California. We need to keep that here." 

The event concluded with the Chamber’s rollout of a new research and data platform. The goal is to provide tools to help businesses communicate more effectively with their market.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
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