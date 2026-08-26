WS/FCS to appoint interim superintendent by Oct. 1

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education is on a tight timeline to find an interim superintendent to serve through the end of the school year.

At a meeting Tuesday night, district officials proposed an application deadline of Sept. 2 — a week from now.

The board will then have just under a month to evaluate candidates, negotiate a contract and swear-in the appointment before Don Phipps steps down.

Officials are in the process of developing a rubric to rank applicants. Vice Chair Alex Bohannon said he’d like the board to use results-based metrics.

“You might have been a superintendent for 10 years, but what is the result of that experience?" Bohannon said. "Like, do you have demonstrated effort kind of turning around a school system or increasing proficiency and like, something around how successful you were?”

Board Member Susan Miller said she’d like to give more weight to applicants with school finance and budgeting experience.

The interim superintendent position is slated to begin on Oct. 1.