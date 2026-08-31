Study: NC seagrass has declined by more than 16% since 2006

A recent study shows seagrass in North Carolina’s estuaries has decreased more than 16% from 2006 through 2020.

The study was published in June from the Albemarle-Pamlico National Estuary Partnership. It analyzed different surveys of seagrass conducted in 2006, 2013, and 2020.

"The reason to be concerned about the decline is because it's a type of resource that once you lose it, it's very hard to get it back," said Tim Ellis, ecologist with the Partnership.

Seagrass is a critical component of a coastal ecosystem. It provides habitat for fish, sequesters carbon, protects shorelines against erosion, and keeps water healthy by filtering sediment and absorbing nutrients.

Courtesy of Albemarle-Pamlico National Estuary Partnership SAV stands for submerged aquatic vegetation, also known as seagrass. The above diagrams are based off of different surveys conducted at different times. Survey 1 was completed in 2006 and 2007, Survey 2 in 2013, and Survey 3 in 2020.

The report found that seagrass is moving toward more patchy and fragmented meadows.

"There's just a lot of benefits to being a large connected meadow than having lots of disconnected small patches," explained Ellis. "From a habitat perspective ... it makes it harder for species to utilize that resource. From a sediment stabilization perspective, obviously a large dense meadow is going to hold more sediment."

Several factors are contributing to the decline of seagrass, including sea level rise and increasing water temperatures fueled by climate change. The Partnership is also working to improve water quality.

"The main focus of management (right now is) ... to help limit nutrient sediment pollution into our coastal waters - things that contribute to having more turbid waters and lower clarify," said Ellis.

State officials are also working on establishing a water quality standard and a more robust seagrass monitoring program.