Youth gang activity on the rise in NC, law enforcement officials say

North Carolina’s Gang Prevention and Intervention Task Force convened in Winston-Salem on Sept. 1.

Officials focused on strategies to reduce the presence and influence of gang activity across the state.

During a public safety panel discussion, law enforcement officials shared what they called concerning trends like an increase in violent hybrid gangs. They also talked about gang members’ use of social media for networking. And they said young people are joining gangs earlier— many between 12 and 15 years old.

Task Force Co-Chair Leslie Dismukes says the panelists’ emphasis on prevention vs. enforcement was eye-opening.

"What I didn't anticipate is that the majority of our conversation would center around how young kids are getting into gangs and how critical it is that we get them before they get in to make sure that we are preventing them from becoming gang members," she says. "And then we are intervening as soon as we recognize some of the signs."

Panelists called for elected officials to increase funding to fill large vacancy rates at juvenile detention facilities. They emphasized a need for investment in school psychologists and expanding early intervention programs. Dismukes says she hopes to present Gov. Josh Stein with their final report in March.