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New report chronicles western North Carolina's post-Helene outdoor economy

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published September 7, 2026 at 10:22 PM EDT
Blue Ridge Parkway construction
Courtesy National Park Service
Mudslide repair work along Blue Ridge Parkway milepost 401

A new research study shows western North Carolina tourism is improving two years after Hurricane Helene. The report by the North Carolina Rural Center shows that following Helene, total visitor spending in the state’s 16 most-impacted counties dropped by more than $300 million.

That spending supports a lot of jobs as well — the region lost several thousand between 2023 and 2025. But according to the report, those losses have slowed.

Made By Mountains Partnership Communications Manager Joanna Brown says conservation organizations and land managers continue their work to provide outdoor spaces that fuel ecotourism in western North Carolina.

"They have been on the ground since the day after Helene," she says. "Just working as hard as they can to restore, to rebuild, to bring all of those outdoor spaces back, but not just back, but back better. We know that these significant weather events are going to continue happening. And we have to look at our infrastructure and build it to be as resilient and sound as we possibly can."

She says that includes stabilizing local waterways by planting native species along the banks and bolstering vulnerable sections of the Blue Ridge Parkway.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford