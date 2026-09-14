School-based behavioral telehealth expanding in Triad

School-based telehealth services are expanding in the Triad after a successful pilot program.

United Healthcare invested $1 million to launch a behavioral health pilot last year in several schools in Guilford and Rockingham counties.

Through a partnership with Cone Health, students were able to access therapy and other services on campus through telehealth.

Hunter Elementary School Principal Trent Walton, in Greensboro, says the program made a big difference.

“In the past, we might identify a need, and we spend a lot of time convincing a parent, helping that parent find the location, ensuring the parent can afford it, that they have transportation, they have time to be able to get their child there," Walton said. "And that did create a lot of barriers. This program reduced all of those.”

He says kids also saw improvements in academic progress and attendance.

Students participated in 76 mental health sessions in the pilot schools last year. The program is expanding to 24 more schools this year.