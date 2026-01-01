Thank-You Gifts
LIMITED-EDITION 45TH ANNIVERSARY SUSTAINER BUNDLE
Celebrate 45 years of trusted local journalism with this special WFAE anniversary bundle. Donors receive one (1) limited-edition 45th anniversary t-shirt, one (1) WFAE Everywhere notepad, and one (1) sticker pack. DONATION LEVEL: Minimum $25/month
LIMITED WFAE 45TH ANNIVERSARY WATER BOTTLE BUNDLE
Show your support for WFAE wherever you go with this limited-edition 45th anniversary water bottle. This bundle also includes one (1) sticker pack and one (1) WFAE fidget spinner, giving you fun ways to celebrate the public radio you help power. DONATION LEVEL: Minimum $15/month
NEW SUSTAINER BUTTON AND STICKER BUNDLE
Welcome to the WFAE community with a 45th anniversary button and sticker pack. These special items are a small but meaningful way to show your support for trusted local journalism and the community it serves. DONATION LEVEL: Available to all new sustaining members
Thank You Gifts ship approximately within 4-6 weeks