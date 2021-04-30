A Letter From WFAE CEO Joe O'Connor About Our DEI Initiatives

WFAE CEO Joe O'Connor

Dear Friends,

For years, WFAE has strived to reflect the diversity of the community it is licensed to serve at all levels of its audience, staff, on-air voices, news sources, partners, vendors, Board of Directors and Community Advisory Board as well as create among the most inviting, welcoming and enviable multi-cultural working environments in the public media system, if not the nation. Fulfilling this ambition is key to not just our market relevance and competitiveness, but to our finally achieving the goals set for us by the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967 and the 1968 Kerner Commission report.

We welcome your active participation in not only holding us accountable to these commitments but also partnering with us to achieve our goal and mission of true community service for all.

WFAE has implemented many trainings and initiatives to improve our diversity, equity and inclusion in recent years. Here are some of our most recent examples:

Some of WFAE’s diversity goals for the coming year include:

Strategic employee recruitment from not just professional and civic organizations with a diverse membership base but with constant executive outreach to build a pipeline of diverse talent.

Implementing strategies and tactics to help reporters expand the diversity of their sources and topics.

Tracking the diversity of our audience, staff and on-air hosts/voices.

Expanding existing partnerships with media of color.

Expanding current fellowship programs to hire additional diverse news staff.

Working with diverse business associations to diversify station vendors.

Determining diversity metrics in collaboration with the aforementioned staff diversity committee and the newly established, permanent Equity and Fairness Committee of our Board of Directors.

This list does not reflect all of our diversity work currently. Therefore, it will be updated regularly. In addition, the station will issue a diversity report in the coming weeks that will offer specific statistics on audience, staff, content, sources, on-air voices, vendors, our Board of Trustees and Community Advisory Board.

I am terribly excited about all of these initiatives to help fulfill our vision to create a more knowledgeable community base on our shared humanity.

Onward!

Joe O’Connor

CEO

WFAE