'I Challenge This Country That I Love To Be A More Perfect Union': A Conversation With Bakari Sellers

This program originally aired June 3, 2020.

A “true child of the Civil Rights Movement,” Bakari Sellers said the cries of that era echoed in last summer's national unrest over the police killing of George Floyd.

While Floyd’s death was the catalyst for the protests, Sellers said they also reflect “systemic injustice and systemic racism that’s plagued this country for 400 years.”

Sellers looked at the state of the country through the eyes of his father, who was shot in the late 1960s in the Orangeburg Massacre at South Carolina State University.

He also views the coronavirus pandemic’s disproportionate impact on people of color from the perspective of someone raised in a South Carolina community where now there is no hospital, polluted water and air, and scarce access to food.

“Until we start fundamentally giving Black folk the benefit of their humanity, we will still have these systemic problems that are now boiled over into the streets,” Sellers said.

GUEST

Bakari Sellers, CNN political analyst, former South Carolina House member (2006-2014), author of "My Vanishing Country: A Memoir" (@Bakari_Sellers)