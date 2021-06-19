It's Finally Time To 'Gogh' Immerse Yourself In This Camp North End Exhibit

The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition is finally here!

And judging by the popularity of WFAE's story and social media posts about the Camp North End show, it is going to be one of the most visited events in Charlotte for the duration of its stay until Sept. 12.

Full paintings and pieces of works by the famous 19th-century Dutch impressionist come to life and are broadcast on the walls and floor of a 500,000-cubic-feet space, set to classical and contemporary music in a show that lasts about 30 minutes. It's not like seeing simple Van Gogh paintings; it's more like a light show that is both enveloping and engrossing.

Tickets cost $40 for adults, $25 for kids.

Charlotte's exhibit is the fourth American version of the show to open, producer Corey Ross said, after Chicago, San Francisco and New York.

"Each installation is completely unique and different," said Ross, who is from Lighthouse Immersive. "It's informed by the architecture of the building, it's informed by the culture of the city."

Because Camp North End is an old Model A and Model T plant, for instance, a 1926 Touring Model T sits outside the entryway to the show's display, swiped with streaks of yellow paint to mimic Van Gogh's bold brushstrokes.

Jodie Valade This Model T was embellished with brushstrokes that mimic Van Gogh's style just for the exhibit.