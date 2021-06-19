© 2021 WFAE
Arts & Culture
Tapestry
These articles were excerpted from Tapestry, a weekly newsletter that examines the arts and entertainment world in Charlotte and North Carolina.

It's Finally Time To 'Gogh' Immerse Yourself In This Camp North End Exhibit

WFAE | By Jodie Valade
Published June 19, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT
1 of 9  — Here's a look at scenes from the new Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition at Camp North End.
The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition is finally here!

And judging by the popularity of WFAE's story and social media posts about the Camp North End show, it is going to be one of the most visited events in Charlotte for the duration of its stay until Sept. 12.

Full paintings and pieces of works by the famous 19th-century Dutch impressionist come to life and are broadcast on the walls and floor of a 500,000-cubic-feet space, set to classical and contemporary music in a show that lasts about 30 minutes. It's not like seeing simple Van Gogh paintings; it's more like a light show that is both enveloping and engrossing.

Tickets cost $40 for adults, $25 for kids.

Charlotte's exhibit is the fourth American version of the show to open, producer Corey Ross said, after Chicago, San Francisco and New York.

"Each installation is completely unique and different," said Ross, who is from Lighthouse Immersive. "It's informed by the architecture of the building, it's informed by the culture of the city."

Because Camp North End is an old Model A and Model T plant, for instance, a 1926 Touring Model T sits outside the entryway to the show's display, swiped with streaks of yellow paint to mimic Van Gogh's bold brushstrokes.

This Model T was embellished with brushstrokes that mimic Van Gogh's style just for the exhibit.

Jodie Valade
Jodie Valade has been a Digital News and Engagement Editor for WFAE since 2019. Since moving to Charlotte in 2015, she has worked as a digital content producer for NASCAR.com and a freelance writer for publications ranging from Charlotte magazine to The Athletic to The Washington Post and New York Times. Before that, Jodie was an award-winning sports features and enterprise reporter at The Plain Dealer in Cleveland, Ohio. She also worked at The Dallas Morning News covering the Dallas Mavericks -- where she became Mark Cuban's lifelong email pen pal -- and at The Kansas City Star. She has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University and a Master of Education from John Carroll University. She is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan.
