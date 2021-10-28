© 2021 WFAE
Arts & Culture
Weekend In Entertainment
Each Thursday, WFAE checks in with a local arts and entertainment reporter about things to do in Charlotte during the upcoming weekend.

A barrier-breaking conductor and popular singer visit Charlotte on Halloween weekend

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published October 28, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT
Elizabeth Great Pumpkin Wall
Courtesy of Byron Baldwin
/
Each year, Elizabeth's Great Pumpkin Wall uses a single word as its theme. In 2012, it was "truth."

Halloween is nearly upon us, which means there’s both frightening and strictly entertaining events celebrating the height of spooky season. QCity Metro’s Bethany Lane joined WFAE’s “All Things Considered” host Gwendolyn Glenn to talk about the top picks for what to do in the latest Weekend in Entertainment segment.

But one of the top events has nothing to do with Halloween, Glenn said. The Charlotte Symphony will perform Brahms Serenade No. 2 at Knight Theater on Friday and Saturday evenings. It will be conducted by Roderick Cox, one of the few African American conductors whom Glenn says is “sought after around the world.”

“Cox is truly an amazing person,” Lane said. After a professor at Northwestern encouraged him to study conducting, “he took one conducting course and immediately fell in love,” Lane said.

Listen to the full conversation by clicking the audio above.

In another musical performance, producer and vocalist Steve Tyrell will be at Middle C Jazz Club on Friday night. His hits include songs such as “The Way You Look Tonight,” “The Simple Life,” “Crush On You” and “The Sunny Side of The Street.”

His hits, like The Way You Look Tonight, have been played at millions of weddings at this point, so he's definitely a star you don’t want to miss,” Lane said.

Other events this weekend include:

To hear more about all the events, listen to the full conversation by clicking the audio above.

