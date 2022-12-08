Holiday fun in the Carolinas

The holiday season is upon us in the Carolinas, and there are many places here to get into the spirit. These are some ways to celebrate the season.

Speedway Christmas (now-Jan. 8)

Charlotte Motor Speedway / CharlotteMotorSpeedway.com

Got the need for holiday lights? You can head to the Charlotte Motor Speedway now to see the 1.5 mile speedway decorated in holiday lights. If you’re heading out to this one, be sure to arrive early; this is a popular event in Concord. You can learn more about it here.

Light the Knights (Now-Jan. 6)

Charlotte Knights / https://www.milb.com/charlotte-knights

Head down to Truist Field to experience the Charlotte Knights baseball field draped in decorations and bright lights. You can also enjoy the ice skating rink, snow tubing and shop at the Charlotte Christmas Village.

WinterFest at Carowinds (Now-January 1st)

Is it ever too late to go to an amusement park? Not if you’re headed to Carowinds for the holiday season. From live entertainment, in-park parades, food and holiday themed activities, the park on the North Carolina/South Carolina border has you covered this season.

City of York 83rd Annual Christmas Parade (Dec. 9)

City of York, South Carolina / Facebook

York, South Carolina, is hosting its annual parade. Each year the city has a theme for floats in the parade; this year’s theme is the white rose. The city encourages those attending to follow the theme as well.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (Dec. 10)

If you love the music scene, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be in town for a one-night show. You can catch the band live at the Spectrum Center, and come on know who doesn’t love this song?

Kannapolis Christmas Parade (Dec. 10)

City of Kannapolis / KannapolisCity.gov

Join the city of Kannapolis in celebrating the holiday season with a special evening parade in downtown Kannapolis. Come out to enjoy a variety of floats, bands and live performances during the evening parade.

Holiday Boat Parade (Dec. 10)

Visit York County / VisitYorkCounty.com

If you’re a boat owner and enjoy decorating for the holidays, this is the perfect event for you. The Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Annual Boat Parade. You can decorate your own boat and join the parade on the lake.

Annual Christmas Electric Parade: A Festival of Lights (Dec. 16)

Gaston County Tourism / https://www.gogastonnc.org/

Head out to historic downtown Mount Holly for a light-filled parade. Looking to grab a bite to eat as well? You can make reservations at restaurants along the path of the moving light displays.

2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival (Dec. 17)

Cabarrus Arena / CabarrusArena.com

Cabarrus County will host its Christmas festival at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center. This is a family-friendly event to enjoy with ornament decorating, coloring books, food and much more.

Let us know if we missed anything and tell us what your favorite holiday event to go to is!

