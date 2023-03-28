Blumenthal Performing Arts announces 2023-24 Broadway show season

Blumenthal Performing Arts has unveiled its lineup for the 2023-24 Broadway show season, which will feature multiple award-winning shows including "Moulin Rouge! The Musical," "Funny Girl," "The Wiz" and returning favorites like "Disney’s The Lion King."

Blumenthal also said Charlotte will be one of the first three cities to see the 2022 Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical "Back to the Future: The Musical."

Other exclusives to be seen during the new season will include "Message in a Bottle" and "Cookin'."

“In Charlotte, audiences are coming back in droves and there is high demand for top quality entertainment,” Blumenthal President and CEO Tom Gabbard said in a statement.

Season tickets for the PNC Broadway Lights Series will be sold as a seven- or eight-show package. Ticket prices for the series begin at $220:

Seven-show package



"Funny Girl," Oct. 17–22, 2023

"The Wiz," Nov. 7–12, 2023

"Company," Nov. 21–26, 2023

"Moulin Rouge! The Musical," March 19–31, 2024

"Mrs. Doubtfire," April 30–May 5, 2024

"Back to the Future: The Musical," July 9–21, 2024

To Be Announced, Oct. 22–27, 2024

Eight-show package (also includes Message in a Bottle)



"Funny Girl," Oct. 17–22, 2023

"The Wiz," Nov. 7–12, 2023

"Company," Nov. 21–26, 2023

"Moulin Rouge! The Musical," March 19–31, 2024

"Message In A Bottle," April 2–7, 2024

"Mrs. Doubtfire," April 30–May 5, 2024

"Back to the Future: The Musical," July 9–21, 2024

To Be Announced, Oct. 22–27, 2024

Blumenthal is also offering the six-show Equitable Bravo Series and tickets will be between $185-$692:

"Beetlejuice," Dec. 26–31, 2023

"Peter Pan," March 5–10, 2024

"Hadestown," May 7­–12, 2024

"MAMMA MIA!," June 18–23, 2024

"Disney’s The Lion King," Aug. 8–Sept. 1, 2024

"Clue," Oct. 8–13, 2024

Blumenthal will present additional shows during the year.

Currently slated Broadway Extras include:



"Jesus Christ Superstar," Oct. 13­–15, 2023

"Cookin’," Nov. 3–5, 2023

"Mean Girls," Feb. 13–18, 2024

You can find more information at www.blumenthalarts.org