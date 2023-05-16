WFAE's favorite Charlotte submissions to NPR's 2023 Tiny Desk Contest

NPR on Tuesday announced the band Tiny Moon as the winner of its 2023 Tiny Desk Contest. Here at WFAE, we wanted to acknowledge some of best Charlotte-area submissions this year — and announce our local favorite!

Again this year we assembled a small panel of judges from across departments here at WFAE, and we watched and listened to dozens of submissions from the region. Our votes were all over the map, perhaps indicating just how diverse our entries were this year. We were not unanimous in our decision, with four different artists getting first-place votes.

When everything was tabulated, we decided that our favorite Charlotte submission was from the soul/R&B band The Ton3s!

Here are a few of our other favorites from this year's competition.

Oceanic - 'Change Your Mind'

Javier Pizzaro - 'Where Did The Time Go?'

Matthew Gibson - 'Don't Be Afraid Of The Flame'