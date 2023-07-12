© 2023 WFAE
Arts & Culture

Arty party: CLT Edge Fest blends art, music and performance

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published July 12, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT
Artists paint during the first annual CLT Edge Fest in 2022, organized by the Charlotte Street Art Collaborative.
Charlotte will get a little more colorful this Saturday as this year’s CLT Edge Fest gets underway outside the Charlotte Art League in NoDa.

Dozens of artists and performers will showcase their work at the festival in art displays, demonstrations, and even live painting.

The festival is organized by the Charlotte Street Art Collaborative. The group's founder, Kathleen Finch, joined WFAE's Nick de la Canal to tell listeners what the expect, and how the festival was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CLT Edge Fest will take place on the front lawn of the Charlotte Art League, at 4237 Raleigh St., on Saturday, July 15, from 3 - 9 p.m.

Kathleen Finch of Charlotte Street Art Collaborative joined WFAE's Nick de la Canal to tell listeners what the expect at the upcoming CLT Edge Fest.

Arts & Culture public art
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is the host of Weekend Edition on Saturday/Sunday mornings, and a reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
