Arty party: CLT Edge Fest blends art, music and performance

Charlotte will get a little more colorful this Saturday as this year’s CLT Edge Fest gets underway outside the Charlotte Art League in NoDa.

Dozens of artists and performers will showcase their work at the festival in art displays, demonstrations, and even live painting.

The festival is organized by the Charlotte Street Art Collaborative. The group's founder, Kathleen Finch, joined WFAE's Nick de la Canal to tell listeners what the expect, and how the festival was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CLT Edge Fest will take place on the front lawn of the Charlotte Art League, at 4237 Raleigh St., on Saturday, July 15, from 3 - 9 p.m.