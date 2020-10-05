-
The city of Charlotte has extended until Sept. 30 the closure of South Tryon Street around the "Black Lives Matter" street mural that was painted during…
-
Passengers this week began flying in and out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport's $200 million expansion of Concourse A. As they stroll to nine…
-
Uptown Charlotte got a new piece of public art this week.Unveiled with great fanfare, an 8 foot tall bear, arms upstretched, painted with colorful designs…
-
Welcome to A Trifling Place, a podcast dedicated to exploring the ins-and-outs of Charlotte.Overall, Charlotte has more than 100 pieces of public art. In…
-
This is the first edition of our new weekly podcast. We're calling it WFAE Talks. News Director Greg Collard and reporters Lisa Miller and Ben Bradford…
-
An I-277 underpass may soon be getting a dose of artwork. The ARK Group, the developers behind the NC Music Factory, has asked the NC DOT permission to…
-
Charlotte TalksIn late 2002, Mecklenburg County adopted The Public Art Ordinance, which was soon after adopted by the city of Charlotte. This ordinance appropriates one…
-
OK, lots of cities have a Square. There’s Red Square, Times Square, St. Peter’s Square to name a few.And then … there’s Independence Square. Where’s that,…
-
A new public art sculpture will be unveiled this weekend.It’s located on the corner of Romany of and Dilworth Roads and it nods to the neighborhood’s…