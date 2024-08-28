Charlotte Symphony musicians secure raises in new bargaining agreement

The Charlotte Symphony has reached a bargaining agreement that will give its musicians a 13.5% raise over the next three years.

The agreement announced Wednesday morning will raise musician’s minimum salaries from $45,861 to $53,709 over the three year agreement. As part of the agreement, the musicians also agreed to extend their working weeks from 38 to 39.

In addition, the symphony said it will make changes to its tenure process to support its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. The changes were "heavily informed" by guidance from the Black Orchestral Network and the study of best practice in the League of American Orchestras, the symphony said in a press release.

The new contract will be in effect from Sept. 1, 2024 through Aug. 31, 2027.

The new agreement comes as the symphony opens its new season in September with new music director Kwame Ryan. He's the symphony’s first person of color to hold the position.