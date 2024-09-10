Flags of Remembrance at Romare Bearden Park keep 9/11 memory fresh as attacks recede

A local organization dedicated to serving emergency service workers placed over 2,900 flags on Monday in the shape of the Twin Towers at Romare Bearden Park, along with photos of each victim, to commemorate the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The Firefighter Steven Coakley Foundation hosts the annual event. Board Member Ahmad Halawi said the Flags of Remembrance event can educate younger members of the community.

Kenneth Lee / WFAE

“People that may have not been born in 2001 don't know the true impact of that day that took place,” Halawi said. “And just to get a little bit of the history and help, they can share the story going forward to remember all those that lost their life.”

Several members of the Charlotte Fire Department helped volunteers place flags in the ground. Chief Reginald Johnson said having this event in the local community is crucial.

“It's very important,” Johnson said. “The work that they do not only to remember and honor but to help other firefighters in need. It goes a very long way when we do that and hats off to the folks that are running this organization only because it takes a lot to organize and to keep going on a regular basis.”

Kenneth Lee / WFAE

On Wednesday, the foundation will host a reflective memorial at the park at 8:30 a.m. along with a guest speaker who’s a retired member of the New York City Fire Department.