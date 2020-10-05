-
The Charlotte Fire Department said 26 firefighters were needed to control a fire at Memorial Stadium on Friday morning.The fire occurred at a 20-foot by…
The city of Charlotte has decided to scrap plans for a standalone emergency operations center that was originally budgeted for $74 million, but whose cost…
No injuries have been reported in what police say is the second intentionally-set fire in a month at a northeast Charlotte apartment complex.
Charlotte Fire Department is adopting safety changes to address concerns about cancer among firefighters.
Updated 11 a.m.Five children and two adults were transported to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries following a house fire in east Charlotte…
The Charlotte Fire Department is responding to a natural gas leak Thursday in uptown Charlotte.According to officials, the leak occurred early Thursday…
Charlotte Fire Department hazmat crews are working to stabilize the scene where a tractor trailer carrying 9,000 gallons of gasoline overturned on Mount…
The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a business in northeast Charlotte that flooded earlier today and helped the occupants escape.The fire…
Charlotte's new Fire Chief Reginald Johnson was sworn into office Monday morning. Johnson comes from Fairfax, Virginia, where he was the assistant fire…
The City of Charlotte has named Reginald Johnson as the city's new fire chief.Johnson is currently the assistant fire chief for the Fairfax County Fire…