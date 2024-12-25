© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

2 people killed in east Charlotte apartment fire Christmas morning

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published December 25, 2024 at 4:13 PM EST
Charlotte firefighters respond to a fire at an east Charlotte apartment on Spanish Quarter Circle on Dec. 25, 2024.
Courtesy
/
Charlotte Fire Department
Charlotte firefighters respond to a fire at an east Charlotte apartment on Spanish Quarter Circle on Dec. 25, 2024.

Unattended candles are blamed for a fire at an east Charlotte apartment that killed two people early Christmas morning.

Charlotte firefighters believe the fire started in the living room of the apartment on the 3500 block of Spanish Quarter Circle. The address is associated with the Ashby Point apartment complex.

Firefighters arrived at the address at 3:39 a.m. after someone called in to report a smoke odor, according to a statement on social media. Initially, firefighters saw no smoke or fire at the address, although they could smell smoke.

Using thermal imaging cameras, firefighters confirmed a fire was burning inside the apartment. Firefighters extinguished the flames and found two people inside who had been injured.

The two occupants were given medical treatment and then rushed to a hospital, where they died from their injuries. Firefighters also found three cats that were dead inside the apartment.

"On behalf of Charlotte Fire, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victims," said Charlotte Fire Chief Reginald Johnson in a statement.

The fire did not spread to other apartments, and firefighters said no other units were damaged.
