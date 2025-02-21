© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Mobile home fire leaves one dead and three injured

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published February 21, 2025 at 10:10 AM EST

One person has died, and three others were injured in an early morning fire at a mobile home park in west Charlotte.

The Charlotte Fire Department and CMPD responded just after 4 a.m. to Scott Futrell Drive, just off I-85 near the airport. Charlotte MEDIC says one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, and one more was transported with minor injuries. Firefighters controlled the flames in less than a half-hour. It’s not yet clear how the fire started.
Tags
Crime & Justice Charlotte Fire Department
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain