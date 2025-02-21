Mobile home fire leaves one dead and three injured

One person has died, and three others were injured in an early morning fire at a mobile home park in west Charlotte.

The Charlotte Fire Department and CMPD responded just after 4 a.m. to Scott Futrell Drive, just off I-85 near the airport. Charlotte MEDIC says one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, and one more was transported with minor injuries. Firefighters controlled the flames in less than a half-hour. It’s not yet clear how the fire started.