NEWS BRIEFS

Man charged with setting fire to west Charlotte retirement home

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published August 20, 2024 at 3:42 PM EDT
A fire broke out early Tuesday morning at the Barringer Gardens retirement community in west Charlotte.
A man has been charged in connection with a fire early Tuesday that broke out at west Charlotte retirement home.

Investigators with the Charlotte Fire Department say they believe the fire was set intentionally at Barringer Gardens retirement home on Dr. Carver Road.

Firefighters were notified of the fire around 2:40 a.m. Upon arriving, firefighters found smoke in the hallways and the building's sprinkler system activated.

After the fire was doused, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested Johnny Mack and charged him with first degree arson and malicious damage by use of an explosive or incendiary device.

Officials did not give a possible motive. The fire caused an estimated $15,000 in property damage, the fire department said.

No one was injured.
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is an on air host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
