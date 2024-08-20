Man charged with setting fire to west Charlotte retirement home

A man has been charged in connection with a fire early Tuesday that broke out at west Charlotte retirement home.

Investigators with the Charlotte Fire Department say they believe the fire was set intentionally at Barringer Gardens retirement home on Dr. Carver Road.

Firefighters were notified of the fire around 2:40 a.m. Upon arriving, firefighters found smoke in the hallways and the building's sprinkler system activated.

After the fire was doused, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested Johnny Mack and charged him with first degree arson and malicious damage by use of an explosive or incendiary device.

Officials did not give a possible motive. The fire caused an estimated $15,000 in property damage, the fire department said.

No one was injured.