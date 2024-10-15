Fire breaks out in Calvary Church boiler room; 1 injured

A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at Calvary Church in south Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, firefighters were called to the church on Pineville-Matthews Road shortly before 1 p.m.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to control the flames. A construction worker was injured in the fire and rushed to a nearby hospital.

In a message posted on social media, church staff said the fire began in the church's lower boiler room.

"Thankfully, it was quickly contained, and we're so grateful for the swift response of local authorities and staff," the church's message said.

Staff have canceled all church activities until further notice, and have asked visitors to stay away from the church building for the time being. It’s still unclear what may have caused the fire.