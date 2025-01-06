© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte firefighters battle three fires on rainy Monday

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published January 6, 2025 at 5:38 PM EST

Charlotte firefighters responded to two fires Monday morning as mist and rain fell across many parts of the city.

Firefighters were called around 7 a.m. Monday to a structure fire on the 600 block of Key Street. The fire was controlled within 20 minutes, with no reported injuries.

An hour later, firefighters made their way to the South End neighborhood to put out a fire at a garage on the 200 block of Worthington Avenue. Firefighters controlled the fire within 25 minutes.

A third fire was reported shortly before 4 p.m. on the 9600 block of South Tryon Street.

As of Monday afternoon, the Charlotte Fire Department had reported no injuries in any of the fires. Investigators are looking into what may have caused the fire.
