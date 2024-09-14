Upcoming arts & culture festivals in the Charlotte area

As the summer winds down, fall festival season is upon us. For those feeling festive and ready to ring in the new season, here are some upcoming community arts and culture events in Charlotte and surrounding areas within the next few weeks and continuing through the fall.

Charlotte

Charlotte International Arts Festival

The Charlotte International Arts Festival opens today, September 13 and ends on September 29. Over 200 events will be hosted over the next couple of weeks. To view a full list of this weekend's events, visit https://www.charlotteartsfest.com/events .

To read more from WFAE about the Charlotte International Arts Festival, click here .

When: September 13-29

Where: Multiple locations including some in uptown Charlotte and Ballantyne’s Backyard. For the full list of locations, visit https://www.charlotteartsfest.com/locations ,

Nomadness Fest 2024

The Nomadness Fest is a festival for Black, Indigenous, People of Color and allies to share stories and resources related to leisure travel, creating community and how media and technology relate to travel and culture. The theme of the event this year is “The Future is Ours: Reimagining BIPOC Travel.”

To secure your spot, visit https://nomadnessfest.com/tickets/ .

When: September 14, 11 a.m-6 p.m.

Where: Camp North End, 1824 Statesville Ave, Charlotte

The 28th Festival of India

The India Association of Charlotte is presenting the Festival of India, a two-day festival this Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15. The festival will showcase performances, arts, crafts, food, clothing, henna and workshops.

For more information, visit https://indiafestival.iacofcarolinas.org/ .

When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 12-8 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 15, 12-6 p.m.

Where: Belk Theatre, 130 N Tryon St. and Ballantyne’s Backyard, 11611 N Community House Rd.

Tickets: $5 (at the gate) Saturday. Free entry Sunday

Sunday’s event is in partnership with the Charlotte International Arts Festival.

K-Fest: Celebration of Korean Culture

Seoul Food Meat Co. and Urban District Market host the inaugural K-Fest at Seoul Food in Mill District. The free festival features a K-Pop dance contest, karaoke, music, food, drink and martial arts. For more information about the event, visit https://www.seoulfoodmeatcoclt.com/k-fest .

When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 12-10 p.m.

Where: Seoul Food, 421 E 26 St. Charlotte

Tickets: Free

Lowcountry Culture Festival

QCity Metro presents the Lowcountry Culture Festival. The event will showcase soulful music, art vendors, Lowcountry food, cocktails, basket weaving and opportunities to learn about the Lowcountry. Visit https://qcitymetro.com/lowcountry-culture/ , to purchase tickets and learn more about the event.

To read WFAE’s coverage about the Lowcountry Culture Festival, click here.

When: Saturday, Sept. 14 from 1-6 p.m.

Where: Ballantyne’s Backyard, 11611 N Community House Rd.

Tickets: $75

This event is an official partner of the Charlotte International Arts Festival.

Ethiopian New Year’s Festival

On Saturday, Sept. 14, Tesfa Ethiopia is hosting the Ethiopian New Year Festival. The event will celebrate ringing in the year 2017 in Ethiopia. There will be music, games and food. For tickets and other information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tesfa-ethiopia-presents-ethiopian-new-years-festival-field-day-tickets-1007280000597 .

To read more about Tesfa’s previous Ethiopian New Year celebration, click here .

When: September 14, 4-7 p.m.

Where: ourBridge for KIDS, 3925 Willard Farrow Rd, Charlotte.

Tickets: Free

Mid-Autumn Festival

The Vietnamese Association of Charlotte, Asian Market and other community organizations to host the Mid-Autumn Festival. The festival will take place at Asian Market. Festival activities include lantern and moon cake decorating, face painting, coloring, origami, music. live performances and more. There will also be East and Southeast Asian cuisine. Visit https://www.vietcharlotte.org/upcoming-events/mid-autumn-festival for more information about the Mid-Autumn Festival.

When: Sunday, September 15, noon-8 p.m.

Where: Asian Market, 4430 The Plaza, Charlotte

Tickets: Free admission and parking

Concord

El Grito Festival

El Grito Festival will kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with music, food, dancing, crafts and other activities.

To read more in-depth coverage from WFAE about Hispanic Heritage Month and upcoming events, click here .

When: Sunday, September 15, 12-6 p.m.

Where: Route 29 Pavilion, 5650 Sandusky Blvd, Concord

Tickets: Free

This event is an official partner of the Charlotte International Arts Festival.

Cornelius

Cornelius Festival of Cultures

The town of Cornelius hosts the Cornelius Festival of Cultures. The event will feature live performances from various cultural groups, arts and crafts, food and more. Visit https://cornelius.org/park/classes___programs/special_events/summer_events/cornelius_festival_of_cultures.php for more information.

When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 3-6 p.m.

Where: Cain Park, 21336 Catawba Avenue, Cornelius

Tickets: Free

Davidson

Davidson Fall Arts Festival

the town of Davidson hosts its annual Fall Arts Festival. The festival will feature live music, art from local vendors, food and more. To learn more about the festival, visit https://www.townofdavidson.org/1117/Davidson-Fall-Art-Festival .

When: Sept. 14 from 4-8 p.m.

Where: Historic Downtown Davidson