Six million lights and more: A backstage peek at WinterFest

Six million lights, larger-than-life Christmas trees and snowflakes from above — Carowinds has transformed into a winter wonderland.

Queens University News Service reporters recently got a chance to peek behind the curtain as crew members worked to complete last-minute decorations and final rehearsals for the annual WinterFest, an immersive holiday experience that includes millions of lights, live entertainment, ice skating, and more, at the popular 400-acre amusement park located on the North Carolina-South Carolina state line.

Just a few weeks earlier, monsters were roaming around the park for its popular SCarowinds event, but now staff were meticulously hanging ornaments in place of Halloween decorations. Crews used scissor lifts to place sections of a 70-foot-tall tree in the center of the park and a dancer rehearsed on stage in the Carowinds Theater.

The park is only open Friday through Sunday this time of year, allowing staff the necessary time to complete what is truly a magical transformation in a matter of weeks.

WinterFest started in 2017.

“We wanted to attract our guests seasonally,” said Ryan Allen, director of live entertainment at Carowinds, explaining how the park expanded its holiday theming and how it transforms in such a short time between the two major park events.

Going from “scary to merry” takes about three weeks, said Allen. Planning is well underway much earlier in the year, however. Allen and others start working on elements during the summer.

“It is very weird to get your head around talking about Christmas in the summer holidays,” he said.

By early November, about 70% of the decorations are already up. It takes both full-time park employees and a team of seasonal workers to finish the park.

Allen pointed out that everyone has a specific job to make sure things get done on time.

From the traditional red and green garlands to a coastal-themed Boardwalk area with blue and silver ornaments, the park features holiday styles for a variety of tastes.

A 40-foot tree welcomes guests at the entrance of the park. Festive shop windows, twinkling lights and the fresh scent of live pines all work together to create the full effect.

Jordan Sternberg / Courtesy of Carowinds The tree-lighting ceremony during WinterFest at Carowinds. A total of 75 talented performers, many local to the Carolinas, also fill the park with holiday music and perform in three Broadway-style shows.

Heading into the park

As you enter the North Gate to the park, you will walk toward Celebration Plaza, straddling the North and South Carolina state line. In front of you, a massive 70-foot Christmas tree, glowing with thousands of sparkling lights and ornaments, leaves park visitors in awe.

Shortly after the park opens each night for WinterFest, a tree lighting ceremony is held at 5:30 p.m., where Snoopy and holiday singers perform Christmas songs to kick off a night of festive activities for the whole family.

Peanuts characters were first introduced to the park in 2010, and earlier this year Carowinds announced a major expansion of Camp Snoopy, the popular children’s area.

The tree-lighting ceremony is one of 10 live shows that guests get to enjoy during the 25 select days the park is open for WinterFest.

A total of 75 talented performers, many local to the Carolinas, fill the park with holiday music and perform in three Broadway-style shows that include “A PEANUTS Guide to Christmas,” “Twas: A Merry Mishap” and Allen’s personal favorite, “Tinker’s Toy Factory.” In it, the audience meets Tinker, the elf who discovers the importance of family and friends while working on a toy production line at the North Pole.

For “Tinker’s Toy Factory,” the Carowinds Theater is transformed into Santa’s toy shop. The backdrop is painted green, a set of red stairs is added, and everything is topped off with lights and decorations. The details are important.

“Everything has to be hung perfectly,” Allen said, as the crew finish placing wreaths on the theater stage. Cast members rehearse for three weeks to create that perfect holiday spirit for park visitors.

In addition to enjoying the shows, families can take an opportunity during their visit to reach out to Santa directly with wishes for the coming holiday. At the North Pole Office, children write letters to Santa, and according to staff, those letters are “certified and posted to Santa Claus” himself.

Jordan Sternberg / Courtesy of Carowinds The nightly WinterFest Wonderland Parade at Carowinds features eight huge floats made by Kerns Studios in New Orleans, known for their famous Mardi Gras floats.

Twenty-four of Carowinds’ rides and family attractions are open during the holiday event.

Special attractions that are added include Sally’s Christmas Crafts where those 12 years old and younger can create holiday keepsakes — and Artisan Alley, where local vendors sell gifts, handmade apparel and food. Photos with Santa Claus and ice skating are also available nightly in the park for an additional fee.

WinterFest features seasonal food and beverage options at 11 different dining locations throughout the park.

“You should definitely try the gingerbread popcorn and the apple sonker,” said Allen. It’s a deep-dish baked dessert with a cinnamon apple filling.

“Our holiday time is really, really a time for families to come to make new traditions and new memories,” said Allen.

WinterFest takes place on select nights through Jan. 4.

