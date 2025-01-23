See the full list of 2025 Oscar nominations
Updated January 23, 2025 at 09:34 AM ET
Comedians Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott announced nominations for the 2025 Academy Awards on Thursday morning in a live broadcast from Beverly Hills. You can read our takeaways here.
Emilia Pérez, Netflix's musical about a trans drug lord in Mexico, leads with 13 nominations — including nods for star Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldaña for their acting, Jacques Audiard for directing, and a nomination for Best Picture.
Wicked and The Brutalist follow with 10 nominations each, including Best Picture. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande were both nominated for their acting in Wicked, for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress respectively. Adrien Brody, who plays a Jewish architect who immigrates to the U.S. after World War II in The Brutalist, also got an acting nod.
Nominations have been delayed twice due to the raging fires in Southern California, which upended the entertainment industry just as Hollywood's annual awards season kicked off. The annual Academy luncheon honoring nominees was cancelled altogether.
The 2025 Academy Awards ceremony is still slated to take place on Sunday, March 2, hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien at the Dolby Theater. In a letter shared with members Wednesday and obtained by NPR, Academy leaders said the ceremony "will celebrate the work that unites us as a global film community and acknowledge those who fought so bravely against the wildfires."
Best picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I'm Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Performance by an actor in a leading role
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Performance by an actor in a supporting role
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Performance by an actress in a leading role
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here
Performance by an actress in a supporting role
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best animated feature film
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best animated short film
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Achievement in cinematography
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
Achievement in costume design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
Achievement in directing
Anora, Sean Baker
The Brutalist, Brady Corbet
A Complete Unknown, James Mangold
Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard
The Substance, Coralie Fargeat
Best documentary feature film
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
Sugarcane
Best documentary short film
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Achievement in film editing
Anora, Sean Baker
The Brutalist, David Jancso
Conclave, Nick Emerson
Emilia Pérez, Juliette Welfling
Wicked, Myron Kerstein
Best international feature film
I'm Still Here, Brazil
The Girl with the Needle, Denmark
Emilia Pérez, France
The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Germany
Flow, Latvia
Achievement in makeup and hairstyling
A Different Man, Mike Marino, David Presto and Crystal Jurado
Emilia Pérez, Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini
Nosferatu, David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Stokes-Munton
The Substance, Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli
Wicked, Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth
Original Score
The Brutalist, Daniel Blumberg
Conclave, Volker Bertelmann
Emilia Pérez, Clément Ducol and Camille
Wicked, John Powell and Stephen Schwartz
The Wild Robot, Kris Bowers
Original Song
"El Mal" from Emilia Pérez
"The Journey" from The Six Triple Eight
"Like A Bird" from Sing Sing
"Mi Camino" from Emilia Pérez
"Never Too Late" from Elton John: Never Too Late
Achievement in production design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best live action short film
A Lien
Anuja
I'm Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Achievement in sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Achievement in visual effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
A Complete Unknown, Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks
Conclave, Screenplay by Peter Straughan
Emilia Pérez, Screenplay by Jacques Audiard; In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius and Nicolas Livecchi
Nickel Boys, Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes
Sing Sing, Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John "Divine G" Whitfield
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Anora, Written by Sean Baker
The Brutalist, Written by Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
A Real Pain, Written by Jesse Eisenberg
September 5, Written by Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; Co-Written by Alex David
The Substance, Written by Coralie Fargeat
