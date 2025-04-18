A longtime AA flight attendant tells her story in new Sullenberger museum exhibit

The Sullenberger Aviation Museum will open a new exhibit in May that explores the past, present and future of aviation in Charlotte and the Carolinas — and it will feature the story of one local, longtime flight attendant for American Airlines.

Her name is Carol Fair, and she's American Airlines’ most tenured flight attendant with a career spanning over six decades.

Fair still flies today, and told WFAE that seeing the changes in commercial aviation have been a highlight of her career.

"The elevation of flight, from a DC-3 to a big A330 with almost 300 passengers — when we had 24 little passengers on a DC-3 — it's just amazing how it's evolved," she said.

Fair also recalled working in the industry when flight attendants had fewer rights, something else she was glad to see change. Up until the mid-1980s, stewardesses often couldn’t be married and could only work until they were 32.

The new exhibit, titled "Aviation City" will open in the museum's historic 1936 WPA/Douglas hangar at 4108 Minuteman Way.

The exhibit will also explore the rapid growth of the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, and "the people that transformed Charlotte into the international hub it is today."

In addition, it will showcase five new aircraft, including a Piedmont Airlines DC-3, as well as a T-33 Shooting Star "flight simulator experience."

The exhibit will open on May 31 with food trucks and a celebration featuring community partners, the museum said in a release.