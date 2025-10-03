First Friday Arts: Ghost tours, Latin music and symphonic showcases this October

October has arrived, and with it comes a full slate of concerts, festivals and spooky fun. On this month’s First Friday Arts panel, we’ve rounded up highlights from across the Charlotte region, from Latin music and Day of the Dead celebrations at Camp North End to ghost tours, hall of fame inductions and a new symphonic season.

Joining us this month are Yuliana Montiel, reporter for La Noticia; Sidney Darby, public affairs assistant at WSGE; and Rachel Stewart, content director and on-air host for WDAV, our classical public radio sister station.

Yuliana’s picks

Latin Night @ Camp North End (Oct. 11)

Charlotte’s multicultural side shines at Latin Night, part of Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations. Headlining is Orquesta Mayor, a 12-member band featuring musicians from across Latin America, playing salsa, cumbia, and merengue. Expect dancing, food, and a festive atmosphere. “Charlotte is such a multicultural city and October has become one of the most diverse months,” Yuliana said. More information: camp.nc/events.

Día de los Muertos @ Camp North End (Nov. 1)

Though technically in early November, Charlotte’s largest Day of the Dead celebration is worth noting. Visitors will find traditional altars, children’s face painting, mariachi music and food. “It’s a beautiful way to celebrate life while honoring loved ones who have just passed away,” Yuliana said. More information: camp.nc/events.

Sidney’s picks

NC Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony @ Mooresville Performing Arts Center (Oct. 16)

This year’s inductees include Chatty Hattie Leeper, Charlotte’s first Black radio DJ and longtime educator, Mount Holly singer-songwriter David Childers, country star Luke Combs and others. The event runs 7:30–10:30 p.m. Tickets and details: northcarolinamusichalloffame.org.

Haunted Ghost Tours @ Gaston County Museum (Oct. 3–24)

The Gaston County Museum of Art and History, with the Dallas branch library, hosts lantern-lit ghost tours through historic Dallas. Attendees will hear stories of haunted buildings and eerie legends. Tours run the first four Fridays in October at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sidney says they’re family-friendly, but you’ll definitely get some chills. Tickets: gastoncountymuseum.org.

Rachel’s picks

Confluence Music Conference @ Charlotte (Oct. 8–11)

Billed as the Carolinas’ premier music industry gathering, Confluence mixes daytime roundtables at Station West with nighttime music showcases in NoDa and Plaza Midwood. Topics include AI and tech in music, while evening shows let you hop between multiple venues. “There will be a lot of professionals from our area and around the country there talking about interesting things," Rachel said. More information at confluencecarolinas.com.

Charlotte Symphony Classical Series @ Belk Theater (Oct. 10–11)

The symphony opens its classical season with Shostakovich, guest cellist Joshua Roman and music by American composer Mason Bates. They’ll also unveil a new “sonic logo” commissioned from Bates — possibly the first of its kind for a U.S. orchestra. Rachel said it's "unusual" and "exciting" and that the symphony will use in place of the lobby chimes. Tickets: charlottesymphony.org.