© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Marathon set for Saturday with record 11,500 runners

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published November 15, 2025 at 7:18 AM EST
Some 9,600 runners participated in the 2024 Novant Health Charlotte Marathon on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.
Charlotte Marathon
/
Courtesy
In 2024, the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon attracted some 9,600 participants. This year, organizations say a record 11,500 runners have signed up.

More than 11,500 runners are racing through Charlotte Saturday morning in the 21st running of the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon.

Organizers says it's the largest turnout in the event's history, and the second year in a row the event has sold out.

Street closures are in effect across uptown and surrounding neighborhoods as runners make their way through Myers Park, Dilworth, Plaza Midwood, NoDa, and South End.

Along the route, friends, family, and spectators are cheering as participants complete not only the full marathon, but also the half marathon, rucking division, and the Chick-fil-A 5K. The finish line sits on Fourth Street behind Truist Field.

Roads along the course are expected to reopen by Saturday evening. More information, including maps, traffic details, and a spectator guide, is available at thecharlottemarathon.com.
Tags
Arts & Culture Charlotte Marathon
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports