Charlotte Marathon set for Saturday with record 11,500 runners

More than 11,500 runners are racing through Charlotte Saturday morning in the 21st running of the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon.

Organizers says it's the largest turnout in the event's history, and the second year in a row the event has sold out.

Street closures are in effect across uptown and surrounding neighborhoods as runners make their way through Myers Park, Dilworth, Plaza Midwood, NoDa, and South End.

Along the route, friends, family, and spectators are cheering as participants complete not only the full marathon, but also the half marathon, rucking division, and the Chick-fil-A 5K. The finish line sits on Fourth Street behind Truist Field.

Roads along the course are expected to reopen by Saturday evening. More information, including maps, traffic details, and a spectator guide, is available at thecharlottemarathon.com.