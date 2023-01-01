8 Images
'A Spectacular Black Girl Art Show' | PHOTOS
“A Spectacular Black Girl Art Show” came to Charlotte this past weekend. The exhibition featured the work of more than 70 Black female artists.
A group of people gather inside QC Sound Stage in west Charlotte to explore "A Spectacular Black Girl Art Show."
(Elvis Menayese / WFAE)
Debrena Scott, from Greensboro, N.C., showcases her art, emphasizing Black women in various shades and shapes.
(Elvis Menayese / WFAE)
Kyndall Owens, from Raleigh, NC, aims to bring positive energy to the audience through her art, which reflects her personality.
(Elvis Menayese / WFAE)
Shanda Nelson describes her work as organized chaos, blending abstract elements with a twist of realism. (Elvis Menayese / WFAE)
Tyamica Mabry, from Mebane, N.C., shares her life and emotions, including grief, through her art.
(Elvis Menayese / WFAE)
Khaliyah Hope, 19, showcases both her masculine and feminine energy through her art.
(Elvis Menayese / WFAE)
Larisa Hamilton, from Greensboro, NC, ignites her art from imagination, focusing on bright colors to capture the audience's attention.
(Elvis Menayese / WFAE)
Aleccia Sinae's art offers a glimpse into Black culture worldwide, exploring places like Brazil, Africa, and the Caribbean Islands.
(Elvis Menayese / WFAE)
