12 Images
Gallery: Residents enjoying Charlotte SHOUT!
Charlotte SHOUT! is a two-week festival featuring local musicians, entertainers, artists, public art installations, fooderies and more. This year's event is from April 1 to April 17.
2022 SHOUT - 4-2 3pm-9pm-43.jpg
Public art is on display at Levine Avenue of the Arts in uptown Charlotte as a part of Charlotte SHOUT! ( Kyo H Nam)
2022 SHOUT - 4-2 3pm-9pm-5.jpg
Two SHOUT! Streateries on South Tryon Street in Uptown offer outdoor dining space during the 2022 edition of Charlotte SHOUT! ( Kyo H Nam)
2022 SHOUT - 4-2 3pm-9pm-13.jpg
Visitors enjoy “Mi Casa, Your Casa 2.0,” a public art installation on The Green in uptown Charlotte during Charlotte SHOUT! ( Kyo H Nam)
2022 SHOUT - 4-2 3pm-9pm-17.jpg
Fourteen light-up seesaws make up “Impulse,” a public art installation that is part of the Charlotte SHOUT! festival in uptown Charlotte. ( Kyo H Nam)
2022 SHOUT - 4-2 3pm-9pm-18.jpg
Visitors enjoy “Impulse,” a public art installation that is part of the Charlotte SHOUT! festival in uptown Charlotte. ( Kyo H Nam)
2022 SHOUT - 4-2 3pm-9pm-34.jpg
Visitors enjoy Easter Eggs on Parade, a public art installation featuring painted eggs designed by Charlotte-area artists as a part of the 2022 edition of Charlotte SHOUT! ( Kyo H Nam)
2022 SHOUT - 4-2 3pm-9pm-37.jpg
Children play on “Los Trompos,” a public art installation part of Charlotte SHOUT! in uptown Charlotte. ( Kyo H Nam)
2022 SHOUT - 4-2 3pm-9pm-73.jpg
Visitors enjoy “Impulse,” a public art installation featuring 14 light-up see-saws, that is part of the Charlotte SHOUT! festival in uptown Charlotte. ( Kyo H Nam)
2022 SHOUT - 4-2 3pm-9pm-128.jpg
Musicians performsat Café 400, an outdoor plaza programmed with food and music during Charlotte SHOUT! ( Kyo H Nam)
2022 SHOUT - 4-2 3pm-9pm-140.jpg
During Charlotte SHOUT!, more than 65 local musicians and bands will perform free, outdoor shows. ( Kyo H Nam)
2022 SHOUT - 4-2 3pm-9pm-145.jpg
A child plays with the “Impressions” public art installation at The Square in uptown for Charlotte SHOUT! ( Kyo H Nam)
2022 SHOUT - 4-2 3pm-9pm-147.jpg
Visitors enjoy Queen’s Greens, a nine-hole putt-putt course on the Wells Fargo Plaza during Charlotte SHOUT! ( Kyo H Nam)
1/12