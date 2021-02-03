-
The change is part of the president's plan to reshape U.S. foreign policy to center "on democracy, human rights, and equality," Secretary of State Antony Blinken says.
Congressional committees now move to the next stage of finalizing the details of President Biden's $1.9 trillion bill. Democrats are using a process that can pass the legislation on a party-line vote.
President Joe Biden's core group of advisers is more racially diverse and has more women than those of former Presidents Donald Trump or Barack Obama. See a list of the picks and their experience.
Raising the federal minimum wage to $15 remains a priority of President Biden and Democrats after the Senate approved an amendment prohibiting a wage increase during the pandemic.
U.S. support to the coalition over the course of the war has included inflight refueling of Saudi warplanes and the sale ofprecision bombs dropped on Yemeni targets.
He says he will work with allies and partners to sanction Myanmar, end the war in Yemen, admit more refugees, and protect the rights of LGBTQ people around the world.
President Biden pledged that equal pay, paid family leave and affordable child care will be at the forefront of his administration's work. He's creating a Gender Policy Council to take these on.
The DOJ sued Yale over its use of race in admissions in October, citing discrimination against white and Asian American applicants. It withdrew the suit and Title VI violation notice on Wednesday.
The president told House Democrats he won't back down from providing $1,400 direct payments in the COVID-19 aid package, but suggested checks could be more targeted, an idea Republicans have pushed.
Miguel Cardona, President Biden's education nominee, appeared before lawmakers on Wednesday for a mostly tame confirmation hearing. His opening message: In unity there is strength.