Some SC Restaurants Stick With Reduced Capacity, Despite Relaxed Restrictions

Not all South Carolina restaurants are reopening at full capacity, despite getting the green light from Gov. Henry McMaster.

South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association Chair Bobby Williams says most restaurant owners cheered when the governor lifted restrictions last week, and that it felt "like Christmas came early," but when he pushed tables back together at his Lizard’s Thicket restaurants, he was surprised by the customers’ reactions.

"We got a good many complaints or concerns," he said.

He’s now again limiting capacity and offering socially-distanced dining as an option. Generally, he says business is still slow, however.

"People are not beating the doors down to come in, I hate to say that, but I think it’s just going to take a little bit," he said.

He also said he’s had trouble keeping his restaurants staffed. He's had to keep two of his 15 restaurants shut because of staffing problems.