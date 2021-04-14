Gaston County Lands Swedish Plastics Company Facility

Gaston County announced Wednesday that a Swedish plastics company is opening its first North American location in Gastonia’s Technology Park.

Polykemi Inc. will invest $11.8 million and create at least 22 skilled manufacturing jobs that pay an average $59,000, according to a news release from Gov. Roy Cooper.

“We are very happy to announce that this project is now becoming a reality,” said Johan Hugoson, CEO of Polykemi Inc. in a statement. “Being present with our own production will enable us to get closer to our customers and to explore the many opportunities we see in the U.S. market.”

The new facility will be in the 50,000-square-foot Maistro Speculative Building at 2800 Repi Court.

Gatonia Mayor Walker Reid III says the company’s decision to locate to Gastonia boosts the city’s reputation as a player in the manufacturing industry.

“Our city’s becoming one of choice with some extremely attractive amenities," Reid said, “with our proximity to the Charlotte Douglas (International) Airport, our workforce, residential growth and downtown economic development.”

The company will receive an incentive from the city and county based on a final tax assessment. The Gaston County Economic Development Commission estimates that will total around $400,000. Polykemi also received a $50,000 grant from the One North Carolina Fund.

The county says the facility could open by the first quarter of 2022.