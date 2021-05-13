Campaign To Pay For New Charlotte Main Library And Technology Tops $100M

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library says it has passed the $100 million mark in its $135 million fundraising campaign for a new Main Library and technology upgrades across the library system.

The latest gift is a $1 million donation from Charlotte-based Honeywell International Inc. for a data visualization lab in the Main Library.

“We’re thrilled that Honeywell has helped us reach this major milestone," said Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation Executive Director Jenni Gaisbauer.

"Their philanthropic leadership, together with investments from others in the corporate community, reaffirm our belief that a strong library system makes our community an attractive place to do business. The new library’s program priorities include strengthening public engagement, supporting economic opportunity and connecting community resources.”

Gaisbauer said Thursday that demolition of the current Main Library on North Tryon Street uptown is planned by the end of this year. The $100 million new building is expected to open to the public in early 2025.

The library is raising an additional $35 million to overhaul its Support Services Center and fund an endowment for future operating costs, Gaisbauer said.

The Support Services Center houses all the library's back-office operations. It's moving into a county-owned building at Eastway Drive and North Tryon Street.