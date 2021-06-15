© 2021 WFAE
Business

Gaston County Picked For Industrial Automation U.S. Headquarters

WFAE | By Catherine Welch
Published June 15, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT
Knoll America Announcement photo_credit Adam Gaub.jpg
Adam Gaub / Gaston County
/
At the KNOLL America announcement, from left: Gaston Economic Development Commission Board Chair Robert Browne, Rep. Kelly Hastings (R-Gaston), Knoll America CEO Lothar Burger, North Carolina Department of Commerce Sec. Machelle Baker Sanders, Gaston College President Dr. John Hauser and Gaston County Board of Commissioners Chairman Tom Keigher.

Industrial automation company KNOLL America will locate its U.S. headquarters in Gaston County, the German-based company announced Tuesday. The company makes conveyor and filtration systems.

KNOLL America will invest $7.8 million in the 60,000-square-foot facility at the Apple Creek Corporate Park that will include a training area, a warehouse and distribution space.

“North Carolina’s proximity to major commercial airports and deep-sea ports improves the delivery times to international shipping,” said North Carolina Secretary of Commerce Machelle Baker Sanders.

The new headquarters will create 31 new jobs that will include technicians, assemblers and sales positions, all with an average salary of about $51,000. Gaston College will provide job training.

“We can engage with Gaston College in developing young skilled talent for our operation and support their apprenticeship program,” said CEO of KNOLL America, Lothar Burger, in a statement.

Burger says Gaston County has a small-town feel that’s similar to where his company’s headquarters in Germany is located.

KNOLL America will receive a $75,000 One North Carolina Fund performance grant.

