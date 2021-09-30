© 2021 WFAE
Business

Charlotte Mayor Supports Incentives For Atrium Health's 'Innovation District'

WFAE | By Lisa Worf
Published September 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT

Atrium Health's proposal for what it calls an "innovation district" attached to its new planned medical school in midtown Charlotte has support from Mayor Vi Lyles.

The Charlotte-based hospital system is asking for $75 million in subsidies from Mecklenburg County and the city to help pay for the district’s infrastructure. Lyles said at a news conference Thursday she thinks there will be benefits for the city.

It was not immediately clear what kinds of businesses would be included in the district, The Charlotte Observer reported.

"Our investment will be an investment for our entire community," Lyles said. "It’ll be better health care, better-paying jobs, and it’ll be something that’ll attract other types of industry and the support of the type of work they’re going to do." 

Atrium has said the district could create 11,500 jobs over the next 15 years and more than $800 million in earnings. Construction on the school is set to begin in 2022 on 20 acres at McDowell and Baxter streets, close to Atrium's flagship hospital, Carolinas Medical Center.

Around a third of those jobs would be for people without a bachelor's degree, according to the hospital system.

