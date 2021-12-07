Here's what planners say a new pedestrian bridge over I-277 in Charlotte will look like

A pedestrian bridge that would connect uptown Charlotte to South End is now expected to be completed by the spring of 2025. Center City Partners unveiled the renderings for the Rail Trail bridge Tuesday along with an update.

The bridge would span Interstate 277 next to the bridge carrying the LYNX light rail. The renderings show it would be 18 feet wide with two undulating arches that reach 40 feet in height.

City of Charlotte

The Rail Trail runs along the LYNX Blue line and stops just south of the I-277 loop. To cross the highway bicyclists and pedestrians must negotiate steps, sidewalks and traffic.

The project is expected to cost $11.5 million divided between the city, Mecklenburg County and the state, with the private sector picking up $2 million.