© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business

Here's what planners say a new pedestrian bridge over I-277 in Charlotte will look like

WFAE | By Lisa Worf
Published December 7, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST
PedestrianBridge1.JPG
City of Charlotte
/
City of Charlotte
The Rail Trail bridge will connect uptown Charlotte and South End. It'll be 18 feet wide.

A pedestrian bridge that would connect uptown Charlotte to South End is now expected to be completed by the spring of 2025. Center City Partners unveiled the renderings for the Rail Trail bridge Tuesday along with an update.

The bridge would span Interstate 277 next to the bridge carrying the LYNX light rail. The renderings show it would be 18 feet wide with two undulating arches that reach 40 feet in height.

PedestrianBridge2.JPG
City of Charlotte

The Rail Trail runs along the LYNX Blue line and stops just south of the I-277 loop. To cross the highway bicyclists and pedestrians must negotiate steps, sidewalks and traffic.

The project is expected to cost $11.5 million divided between the city, Mecklenburg County and the state, with the private sector picking up $2 million.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

BusinessCharlotte Rail Trail
Lisa Worf
Lisa Worf traded the Midwest for Charlotte in 2006 to take a job at WFAE. She worked with public TV in Detroit and taught English in Austria before making her way to radio. Lisa graduated from University of Chicago with a bachelor’s degree in English.
See stories by Lisa Worf