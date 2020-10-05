Charlotte Rail Trail

-
City planners unveiled two designs for the I-277 Rail Trail bridge at a public meeting Thursday night. The bridge would provide an important connection…
-
The Charlotte City Council on Monday approved money for improved security at Charlotte-Mecklenburg police stations, including police headquarters. And the…
-
Charlotte Center City Partners says public and private funding is now in place to begin work on a long-discussed $11.5 million pedestrian bridge over…
-
Charlotte City Council members Monday evening could take the next step toward giving pedestrians and bicyclists a safer path from South End into the…