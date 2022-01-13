© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business
BizWorthy logo
BizWorthy
Each week, WFAE's "Morning Edition" hosts get a rundown of the biggest business and development stories from The Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter.

Bank of America and Wells Fargo slash some fees that weren’t popular with consumers

WFAE | By Marshall Terry
Published January 13, 2022 at 5:41 AM EST
erol-ahmed-ln8zRaM3VmI-unsplash.jpg
Erol Ahmed
/
Unsplash

There was welcome news for some Bank of America and Wells Fargo customers this week. BofA announced it’s reducing the fee for overdrawn accounts from $35 to $10 and also said it will no longer charge a fee for bounced checks. Wells Fargo also announced it’s doing away with bounced check fees and will grant a 24-hour grace period when accounts are overdrawn.

The moves are part of broader changes sweeping the banking industry. Both banks have major presences in Charlotte, including BofA’s headquarters.

Capital One has become the nation's largest bank to end overdraft fees for all of its customers. Federal regulators are taking a hard look at bank overdraft fees, which hit customers with lower incomes the hardest.
United States & World
RELATED: People hate overdraft fees. Banks are ditching or reducing them
Chris Arnold
,

“This is part of an industry-wide move away from some of these fees,” The Charlotte Ledger’s Tony Mecia told WFAE’s Marshall Terry in this week’s BizWorthy. “Consumers don’t really like them. They’re seen as excessive — far in excess of what it actually costs the bank to process these kinds of transactions. ”

Mecia says there’s been talk of regulations on such fees, so this might be a case of banking giants trying to stay a step ahead. But it’ll cost them.

“Oh, they definitely make money on these fees,” Mecia said. “J.P. Morgan reportedly made more than $1 billion a year off of these years, so it’s millions or billions of dollars, potentially. You could say, ‘Well, maybe they get some goodwill out of this; maybe that’s worth something.’ But they’re trying to head it off, I think, a little bit, and stay ahead of these regulators.”

You can listen to the full BizWorthy conversation above. Here’s a quick look at a few other things Mecia and Terry covered this week.

  • The Ledger took a look at the story behind Starmed, which has become a leader in COVID-19 testing in Charlotte. 
  • The Charlotte Area Chamber of Commerce is up and running — and it’s different than the city’s existing chamber. 
  • There’s an update on Tim Newman, the former Charlotte tourism official accused of threatening to blow up a dam near Charleston, South Carolina.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

BusinessBank of AmericaWells Fargo
Marshall Terry
Marshall came to WFAE after graduating from Appalachian State University, where he worked at the campus radio station and earned a degree in communication. Outside of radio, he loves listening to music and going to see bands - preferably in small, dingy clubs.
See stories by Marshall Terry