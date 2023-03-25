Charlotte needs more housing. Could looser zoning restrictions help?

Charlotte's affordable housing crisis is still getting worse.

Consider that the average sales price for a home in the Charlotte region has jumped nearly $150,000 over the past four years. It topped $417,000 in January, according to Canopy Realtor Association.

In an essay published this week titled "Reducing Policy Barriers to Housing Abundance," Aaron Houck of the UNC Charlotte Urban Institute made the case that restrictive zoning policies and politics might be part of the problem.

He joined WFAE's Nick de la Canal on Weekend Edition Saturday to discuss how making it easier for developers to build more multi-family homes, like apartments, duplexes and triplexes, could help Charlotte keep up with its growth. Listen to their conversation at the link above.