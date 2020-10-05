-
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order Wednesday expanding protections for people who cannot pay rent because of lost income or high medical bills.
-
Millions of renters across the country are facing evictions during the coronavirus pandemic, and homeowners are also trying to keep their homes.COVID-19…
-
People are experiencing the pandemic in very different ways. That's particularly apparent when it comes to the housing market in Charlotte. Home prices…
-
Police officers, first responders and public school teachers will soon be eligible for home buying assistance in Mecklenburg County.The Charlotte Observer…
-
Younger Americans are buying homes far less often than their elders' generations did, and that puts a large sector of the U.S. economy at risk.
-
The Charlotte City Council will vote next month whether to revise or eliminate the city policy on where affordable housing can be built. Officials say the…
-
The Department of Justice is rolling out a nationwide initiative to combat sexual harassment in housing, according to a statement released by the office…
-
A count of chronically homeless people in Charlotte this year turned up 516 people in need of help. For three days in January, a couple hundred volunteers…
-
The Charlotte Housing Authority opened its waitlist for Section 8 housing for the first time in seven years and it has already received more than 10,000…