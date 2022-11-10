Charlotte's rental assistance program to stop taking applications, signaling program's end

RAMP CharMeck is nearly out of money, and officials say its time to stop taking new applications and start winding the emergency rental assistance program down. The last day to submit an application for help will be Nov. 15.

The program was funded by federal COVID-19 relief dollars administered by the city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County. It was overseen by DreamKey Partners, formerly known as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing Partnership.

Since 2020, the program has disbursed $123 million to more than 23,000 families in need of help paying rent, utilities or their mortgage, according to a news release.

But "given the current pipeline of applications, the remaining funding is expected to be fully allocated by the end of 2022," the release said.

Officials with the city and county have planned a news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday to share more details.

The program had already been tightening eligibility requirements in an effort to conserve the remaining funds.

Since September, staff have only been accepting applications from people with an eviction notice and a court date, and are earning no more than 60% of the area's median income.