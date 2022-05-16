RAMP CharMeck is set to receive $26.4 million from Mecklenburg County

An emergency rental assistance program in Charlotte is set to receive an extra $26.4 million from Mecklenburg County this week.

The money would come from the U.S Treasury and the state of North Carolina. The RAMP CharMeck program could use the funds to continue helping people who were financially impacted by COVID-19 pay their rent and utility bills.

Program staff has been restricting funds over the last three months to people who make less than 80% of the area’s median income and have an eviction notice and court date, and people who make less than 30% of the area’s median income.

As of May 1, the program had $14.6 million left to disperse and had helped about 1,730 households through the additional funds it received in February. Program staff previously said the program had awarded $7,000 on average per household.

Mecklenburg County commissioners will vote on distributing the money to RAMP CharMeck at their Wednesday night meeting at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center at 5 p.m.

Applications for rent and utility assistance through RAMP CharMeck can be found on the program's website. Applications open on the 1st of each month and close on the 15th.