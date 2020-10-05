-
A big factor in Mecklenburg County's affordable housing crisis is simple economics: The population is growing faster than the housing supply. To some…
In Charlotte, 84% of residential land is zoned for single-family homes. City planners here have tossed around the idea of opening those neighborhoods up…
Protest petitions are a major way citizens can object to zoning changes in their neighborhoods. The North Carolina Senate has tentatively approved a…
A bill which could change the way your neighborhood looks has made its way to Governor Pat McCrory’s desk.Under current law, cities and towns can use…
Complaints from animal rescue operations – and from their neighbors – have prompted the Charlotte city manager to have staff look into the current zoning…
One of Charlotte's fastest growing evangelical congregations is moving north – and south.Elevation Church got approval from the town of Cornelius last…